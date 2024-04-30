Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

