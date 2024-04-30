Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE ENR opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

