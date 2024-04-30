Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Klabin stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Klabin shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Klabin ( OTCMKTS:KLBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Klabin will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

