Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

FEDU stock remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

