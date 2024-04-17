Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE EQR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. 997,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,787. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 149,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 80,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.