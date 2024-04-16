Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

