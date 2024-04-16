Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zovio
