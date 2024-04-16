Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.58.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
