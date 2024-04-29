Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in April

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.4 days.
Symrise Price Performance
Shares of SYIEF stock remained flat at $107.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. Symrise has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $121.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.
Symrise Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.