Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in April

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.4 days.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SYIEF stock remained flat at $107.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. Symrise has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $121.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

