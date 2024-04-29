Ewa LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ewa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

