Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.76. The company had a trading volume of 782,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,698. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.94.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.