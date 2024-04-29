Choreo LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $118,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 227,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 123,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,677,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,549,000 after buying an additional 520,590 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,355. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

