Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

