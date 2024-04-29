Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 84 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Biogen were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Biogen stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

