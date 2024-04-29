Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $182.97. 220,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

