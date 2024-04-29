Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lifted by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.77. 757,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.