Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 233,902 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 113,026 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,055,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 72,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,869. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.