iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 20,686,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,755,621. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

