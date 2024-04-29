Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

