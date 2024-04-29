Ewa LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ewa LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 518,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.83. 146,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,883. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.