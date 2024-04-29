Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 10.9% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 481,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,355. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.