Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 6,206 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 89.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 111,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

