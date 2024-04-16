Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 17.7 %
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
