The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,404 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 394,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,162. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.91.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

