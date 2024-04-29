Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,180 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $78.99. 1,184,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,668. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.