Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $45.84

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $44.50. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 22,375 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULH

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.