Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $635,000 Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

BSM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,821. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.60%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

