Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $857.44

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $857.44, but opened at $839.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $842.52, with a volume of 963,804 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $948.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.53. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

