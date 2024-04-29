GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.69

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.40. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 141 shares.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

