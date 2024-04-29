GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.69

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.40. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 141 shares.
GAMCO Investors Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.
GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.