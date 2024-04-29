iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.32

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $35.59. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 4,650,551 shares changing hands.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
