XRUN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,524.53 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, XRUN has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $35.19 million and $110,524.53 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars.

