Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 3.3%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.74 and last traded at $123.98. 78,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 257,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 17,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $2,194,784.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,755. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $463,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Ryder System by 206.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.