Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up to $141.06

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $141.06, but opened at $145.28. Dollar General shares last traded at $146.26, with a volume of 861,877 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

