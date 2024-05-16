DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.12 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $217.34 million and $5.12 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.00223433 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,391,620.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

