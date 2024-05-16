Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 0.3%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.10 and last traded at $190.33. Approximately 16,476,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 61,542,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.11.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 234,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,118,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 9,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $13,741,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

