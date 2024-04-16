StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
