StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.