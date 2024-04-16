Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

