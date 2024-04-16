United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

LLY stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $744.91. 918,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.54. The company has a market cap of $707.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

