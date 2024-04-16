Independent Family Office LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VDC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day moving average is $190.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

