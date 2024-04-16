Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $186.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

