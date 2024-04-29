Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.65. 157,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,285. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

