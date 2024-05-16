B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

BOSC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.