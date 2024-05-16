Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMWAY traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,744. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.