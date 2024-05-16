Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 17.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Canfor Price Performance

Canfor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.