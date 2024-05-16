Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 17.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Canfor Price Performance
Canfor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.
Canfor Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.