Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 42.9% Higher

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 161,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 226,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

