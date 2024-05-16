Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 4.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 277,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 772,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $652.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

