Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 4.1%

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 277,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 772,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $652.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

