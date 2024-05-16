Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Down 32.3%

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) fell 32.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.21. 114,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 32.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

