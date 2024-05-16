PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $28.51

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $27.11. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 3,025 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

