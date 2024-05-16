Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Rises By 17.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Asana Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 1,015,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Asana has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Asana by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Asana by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asana by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

