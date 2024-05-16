Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cenntro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 563,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,073. Cenntro has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

