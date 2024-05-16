Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 1,287,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,924,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,565,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

